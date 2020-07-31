Abdullah Mehmood was just 15 years old when he began his journey on social media with multiple Facebook pages. In no time, he was being followed by more than a million people on FB. For most social media influencers, that could have been a milestone to stop and take rest. But for Abdullah, that was the beginning of his long, ambitious journey towards being recognised as “Asia’s Youngest Entrepreneur.”

Today, he has written books, his YouTube channel has more than 100,000 subscribers and is the Founder-CEO of Rex Media Group, a top-notch public relation company. This serial entrepreneur is showing Asian youngsters the way forward in digital excellence. In his career on YouTube, Abdullah managed to reach 100,000 subscribers within a year’s span and received the prestigious YouTube Play button too. At present Abdullah is busy with his start-up, Rex Media Group, wherein he handles digital marketing of his clients, which includes top bloggers, upcoming business start-ups and well-known celebrities.

Abdullah is the author of books that detail on how an individual can initiate a start-up and how he can earn more from even smaller businesses. The guidelines that the author has retained in this book include the do’s and dont’s to inspire many youngsters to earn entrepreneurial success and handle other affairs on the sidelines. In addition, he also has written an e-book, “Shifting to Digital Investments,” which has inspirational content on conversion of physical/tangible investments into digital form.

Speaking about his e-book specifically, it contains revolutionary concepts like cryptocurrency and blockchain, which the author insists, “are actively recovering and we need to understand that corona has forced people to shift to digital.” Abdullah has even explained the way internet investment works keeping the current world pandemic in mind and also the ways to work around it. Most importantly, this e-book gives the reader an insight into the amazing discoveries made by Abdullah in his online ventures and the means to start online trading. Abdullah is confident that his book will change lives in a big way!

Though Abdullah’s business journey so far is full of ups and downs, his urge to grow despite limitations hasn’t diminished a bit. In addition, he also believes in helping other future and current entrepreneurs to achieve success just like him.