New Delhi, March 13 : German luxury automaker Audi has enriched the up-scale e-bike market with the introduction of its all-new electric mountain bike. This new Audi e-bike takes design inspiration from the brand’s RS Q e-tron E2 electric Dakar Rally racer with its high-end specs.

The new Audi electric mountain bike is based on the XMF 1.7 model and has been built by the Italian bike maker Fantic. Let’s take a brief look at this high-end bicycle that is meant for some Adrenaline pumping adventures. BMW X3 20d M Sport Launched in India Sans Petrol Variants; Check All Details Here.

New Audi Electric Mountain Bike - Specs, Features & Price :

The new Audi e-bike gets powered by a 250W Brose electric motor that gets juiced up by Fantic's 720Wh battery pack to churn out 66ft/lb of torque. It claims to offer a range of 48 to 152 kilometres, while its top speed is yet to be revealed. Kia Carens MPV Expected To Come With a 5 Seater Option As per of Its Imminent Update; Find All Key Details Here.

The e-bike offers four modes - mild Eco, Sport, Tour and all-out Boost mode to suite the various requirements and preference of the rider. The electric mountain gets a sturdy aluminium frame and borrows different components as well as the motor and battery from Porsche's eBike range.

The braking powers of the Audi e-bike comes from Braking IN.CA.S disc brakes tamed with an Öhlins fork and shock as well as Sram components for the chain, shifters, and derailleur. The Öhlins gear offers 7.1-inch suspension travel that beats the XMF 1.7's 6.7in. The electric mountain bile also boast Italian made Vittoria tires and Sella Italia saddle.

The Audi e-bike is offered in three sizes, but it is limited edition model, which means it will be available only in a limited number of units. This e-bike also costs a fortune, which means you need to be deep pocketed and want this e-bike badly enough to book it quickly. The Audi electric mountain bike has a price starting price of £8,499 (approx. Rs 8,38,000) in the UK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).