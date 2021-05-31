New Delhi, May 31: Automaker BMW Group India on Monday said it has launched X7 M50d 'Dark Shadow' Edition in the country priced at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom). The model comes to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and only be available for booking at the company's website.

"The BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class - the flagship of the X Range. It opens up a brand-new dimension in luxurious driving pleasure and is designed to elevate every moment of the journey.

"With its unique BMW Individual design and equipment features, the new BMW X7 'Dark Shadow' Edition underlines both the bold appearance and the luxury ambience of our largest SAV," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement. The model serves to enhance its ultra-exclusivity with limited editions of just 500 units worldwide, he added.

The precisely coordinated details of the design and features give it the status of a collector's item, Pawah noted. The BMW X7 M50d is powered by a 2,993 cc diesel engine which produces an output of 400, helping the car accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.4 seconds. The model features eight-speed automatic transmission and a range of safety and luxury features.