BS6 Compliant Bajaj Platina 100 Motorcycle Launched; Price in India Starts at Rs 47,763

Bajaj Platina Launched (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has officially launched the BS6-complaint Platina 100 motorcycle in India. The commuter motorcycle gets a starting price of Rs 47,763 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Kick-start variant. The Electric start model is priced at Rs 55,546 (ex-showroom Delhi). Apart from the mechanical upgrades, the new BS6 Platina 100 bike receives minor cosmetic updates. It now employs a fuel-injected 102cc, single-cylinder engine. Bajaj Platina 110H Gear BS6 Motorcycle Launched; Priced in India at Rs 59,802.

The BS6-compliant unit makes a maximum power of 7.7bhp against the peak torque of 8.34Nm. It comes mated with a 4-speed gearbox. Additionally, the motorcycle gets a tinted windscreen instead of the colourful cowl. However, the headlamp console on the bike remains the same, but the LED DRL has been moved slightly towards the headlight. The company has also added a new seat with a ribbed pattern similar to the one seen on the Platina 110 H-Gear.

The commuter motorcycle comes with features like extra-long double spring rear suspension, spring-soft seat, directional tyre and rubber footpad for improving the ride quality. For braking, the bike employs 130mm front and 110mm rear drum brakes that are further assisted by CBS (Combi braking system).

There are no changes in dimensions as far as the bike is concerned. It continues to measure 2003mm in length, 713mm in width and 1100mm in height. The wheelbase of the bike stands at 1,255mm along with a saddle height of 804mm. The Platina 100 motorcycle is offered with a ground clearance of 200mm. The kick start variant of Bajaj Platina has a kerb weight of 116kg whereas the same is increased to 117.5kg on the electric start model.