Bajaj Platina 110H Gear BS6 Motorcycle Launched; Priced in India at Rs 59,802

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Launched (Photo Credits: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto, the Chakan-based two-wheeler manufacturer has silently launched the BS6 version of the Platina 110 H Gear in India. Launched with a price tag of Rs 59,802 (ex-showroom Delhi), the more eco-friendly commuter motorcycle gets a new BS6 engine while the overall design and aesthetics remain the same. The motorcycle is powered by a revised 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine, which now complies with Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The engine has developed at Bajaj's own R&D facility. 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Motorcycle Officially Launched; Priced in India at Rs 11.13 Lakh.

The new Bajaj Platina H Gear BS6 is offered in a single disc brake variant which costs Rs 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be offered in two colour options - Black and Red.

The 115.45 cc, air-cooled engine with the electronic fuel-injection system is designed to offer enhanced fuel economy and improved performance. The unit is capable of producing 8.6 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm with peak torque of 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It comes paired with a 5-speed transmission.

Visually, the new Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is similar to the outgoing model. The overall appearance of the motorcycle is underlined by attractive halogen headlight, long front fender, rear fenders, 11-litre fuel tank, attractive graphics, blacked-out engine, sporty exhaust, long comfortable seat, alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The bike also comes with an analogue speedometer along with a small digital display showing details like odometer, clock, fuel gauge, etc. Moreover, the budget bike also gets a gear position indicator. The suspension duties on the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear BS6 are carried out by hydraulic telescopic front forks and SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister at the rear. The bike comes equipped with a 240 mm disc upfront along with a 110 mm drum at the rear assisted by CBS.