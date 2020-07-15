If you’re tired of the same old look in your home, there are plenty of creative DIY solutions to transform your space without breaking the bank, and ceiling tiles are one of them. They’re basically lightweight tiles made from PVC, styrofoam and other materials that you can glue to your ceiling. The interesting thing about ceiling tiles is that they are extremely durable and require very little maintenance. They’re perfect for those who want to keep their space stylish and modern without a lot of effort. Among the many styles and finishes available, the most popular options are faux tin ceiling tiles and styrofoam ceiling tiles. Here’s what you need to know about them:

Faux tin ceiling tiles:

These ceiling tiles are usually made from PVC and come in a wide variety of styles and finishes. They can give your home a modern, classic or even a luxurious look with intricate designs and patterns. In addition, these tiles are one of the most convenient ways of redesigning your space without overspending. Aside from the variety of finishes, these tiles can be painted to a custom colour, making it super easy for you to achieve your unique style. Whether you’re bored in the house and want to do some redecorating, or need to cover up some damage on your ceiling, faux tin ceiling tiles are a great DIY solution that requires no previous installation experience. All you need is some glue, scissors and measuring tape, and you’re ready to go.

Styrofoam ceiling tiles

Much like faux tin tiles, styrofoam ceiling tiles also come in a variety of patterns. They are usually white and can be painted to the colour of your choice. Aside from being a great DIY decor solution, these tiles are a very popular solution for covering popcorn ceilings. There’s no need for messy scraping and removing popcorn. You simply measure how many tiles you need, apply the glue, and install your styrofoam ceiling tiles over the popcorn. It doesn’t get easier than that!

Because of the variety of options, it may seem hard to choose the right style for your home, but it all comes down to your personal preference. If you’re after a modern look, choose 3D patterns and geometric shapes. If you’re looking for something classic, there are plenty of antique finishes that will go with your style. Ceiling tiles are a simple, affordable way to elevate the look of your space without investing too much time or effort. Simply pick your style and get creative!