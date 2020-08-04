In the digital age workplace, where there’s an expectation that workers are available at all times for near-instantaneous reply, stress can become insurmountable. Recently, there’s been a strong movement towards self-care and well-being.

In a recent Forbes article, that asserts self-care is not only good for us, it’s good for productivity, John Hall writes, “self-care won’t eliminate all of the stress and anxiety in your life. It will, however, give you a much-needed break from common workplace and life stressors.”

From Stress to Self-Care

In these changing times, people are looking for more ways to focus on self-care. We live in a culture where productivity is such a priority that it often comes at the expense of our own well-being. The mental health issues in this country have continued to increase (especially in teens and young adults). According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five adults in the US live with mental illness. Almost fifty percent of adolescents struggle with a mental disorder.

Introducing Day by Daybook

The Day by Daybook is the journal and planner that puts well-being ahead of productivity.

Noelle Van Vlierbergen created the Daybook in 2018 after she went through challenging times and found the healing power of journaling. The original was specifically designed for those in recovery. she then went on to create two more versions to help a wider array of people find the power of journaling.

Last year, Noelle rolled out the brightly colored faux-leather Classic Daybook (for those experiencing life transition of any kind) and Teen Daybook (to help teens access and express emotion more effectively). This simple system helps individuals become more aware of what you can do to improve your emotional well-being while still achieving your goals.

Whether you’re a health care worker, a cancer survivor, a teen doing virtual schooling, or a new mom, engaging in journaling throughout your day can be a useful tool to manage stress.

Power of the Written Word

According to a Psychology Today article, “not only can [journals] help you feel better, but recording the small details of your daily life can help you feel more grounded, more connected, and ultimately even improve your memory!”

Noelle believes in the power of the written word and its ability to teach us things about ourselves that we may otherwise never discover. The Daybook's system is unique because it offers a journal and planner in one, with the ability to track your well-being along the way.

Importance of Reflection

By taking time in your day to journal and reflect on your well-being, you’re not only putting yourself ahead of your productivity, you are reclaiming your mental health, which in turn will lead to better focus, overall health, and a more grounded society.