LegalTech Company Bilr Launches New Version Of Its Timekeeping And Billing Software For Law Firms

Bilr, a Miami-based legal technology provider, is launching Bilr 2.0 today, a cloud-based timekeeping and billing solution for the law firm software market. The product leverages machine learning and natural language processing to improve and ease the process of tracking billable work while automating repeat manual tasks which plague the efficiency of law firms.

After seeing success with its initial 1.0 release, launched at Legalweek 2020 in February, the Company is now transitioning the software to a scalable SaaS hosting environment with an online purchase gateway to handle growing customer demand. Included in the 2.0 release of the software, the Company has also developed new features such as speech-to-text dictation and timekeeping, attorney performance management, and automatic invoice review powered by machine learning.

“With Bilr 2.0, lawyers can clock more billable hours without the hassle of administrative tasks such as invoice review,” states Gary Roy Markham, Chief Executive of Bilr. “Using natural language processing and machine learning, lawyers can simply speak into their device to record time, and any line item errors will be flagged before submitting an invoice to a client.”

Gary Roy Markham also adds, “As an example, claims defence law firms can achieve absolute compliance to their insurer clients’ billing guidelines without having to go back-and-forth through the typical e-billing process. Instead, these firms can clean their invoices ahead of time, ensuring billing compliance and faster payments as a consequence.”

Starting today, Bilr will be available for direct online purchases and trials, options previously only available upon contacting the Company directly. In addition, the Bilr companion timekeeping app has been released to the App Store and Google Play, making Bilr available across any mobile and desktop device.

Since its release, Bilr has reached the following milestones:

Partnered with LEDES , the global standard in electronic billing codes, as the only software officially affiliated with the non-profit organization to date.

Partnered with AffiniPay , the company behind legal payments solution LawPay, integrating their solution into Bilr as an option for receiving electronic payments.

About Bilr

Bilr is a LegalTech company and provider of law firm software solutions spanning all practice areas. The Company’s leadership comes with a multi-decade long track record and history of providing insurance firms and other enterprises with corporate legal software.

The Company is privately held and headquartered in Miami.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Joakim Hjønnevåg

80th SW 8th St, Miami

33130 Florida, United States

Phone: +1 386 853 3099 ext. 214

Email (preferred): jhm@getbilr.com

Website: https://www.getbilr.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bilr/

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).