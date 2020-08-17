Donta Storey is fresh off the success of their directorial debut 'LiME' (Amazon Prime) and is embarking on a new journey. With 'LiME' Storey took the backseat as writer, producer and director, but with their next endeavor, they are preparing for their close up. 'Dooley Does Murder!' is a highly stylistic dark comedy with campy horror elements and is next on the list for Storey. While wearing several hats isn't new for Storey, acting while producing and directing will be.

In the Silverlake area of Los Angeles, a usually reserved vintage perfume salesman's, life changes when he loses control of his 'NECKrophiliac' fantasies and discovers his appetite for murder. "Black Americans have always had such a complicated relationship with Hollywood and with Horror, and I'm really excited to take a deep dive into a world that normally excludes us!"

With powerhouses, Jordan Peele rebranding the genre, and inspiring the likes of Justin Simien (Bad Hair) and Nia DaCosta (Candyman), Storey is hopeful to join the ranks of black writers and directors who are breathing new and exciting life into the genre. "I really loved 'Get out', I'm super excited to check out 'Candyman', and there was an amazingly fun film called 'Ready or Not' directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett that really set the tone and makes horror super exciting again."

While Storey's film 'LiME' is more of a coming of age tale, 'Dooley Does Murder!' is the complete opposite. " I don't talk about being non-binary or being black for the sake of it, it's my experience, but it's not all that I am, and I want to show that in the stories that I tell, and the roles that I take. We as humans come layered and have a ton of interests, and you can expect me to have a very eclectic filmography- no rules!"

When asked who they would like to work with when it comes to the horror they say " Jordan Peele and Jason Blum are no-brainers, but I would love to chat about SCREAM 5, I'm a huge fan of Wes Craven, and I hear they (Olpin and Gillett) have some pretty exciting things to come with the continuation. "

'Dooley Does Murder!' begins filming in a few weeks, and is set to release early 2021 via Project 4Twentynine, while their first feature film ' Boys Like Us' is set to release Fall 2021.