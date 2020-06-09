‘Dream Big to Conquer the World and Be the Master of Your Own Skills’ – Gaurav Sharma, a Nascent Entrepreneur

Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav Sharma is a 21 year old man from Delhi, India known as "digital entrepreneur". He is Expert in social media and Public relations (PR), He works with some of the renowned celebrities in India. Smart work over hard work is what defines this budding entrepreneur. He is presently pursuing bachelors in business administration. With a dream to establish his empire, Gaurav started his business in the year 2018 with many Bollywood celebrities. He works nationally as well as internationally..

One should have experience before starting any business. The main key to success is experience and one should have a compromising nature. After years of back breaking work, Gaurav has mastered the skills in PR, and is a perfect advisor to all the social media problems. Life is a constant struggle with extreme lows and amazing highs. There are times when you feel like quitting and giving up. But one must remember this is the moment when you have an opportunity to come back like a storm. Business is something that involves risk and before starting any business one should have experience. There are many hurdles and failures in the path but until and unless you will not fail then you cannot enjoy the sweet taste of success.

Social media, marketing and PR have been Gaurav's most dynamic artistry. Having worked with some of the popular media agencies, he have developed a web of contacts across the globe. Gaurav recently started an entertainment company namely, Bollywood T Talks, with a renowned businessman of Dubai and a great Bollywood singer, Mr. Ajay Keswani. Slowly and steadily, the page has captured popularity on instagram with decent amout of followers.

He always desired to do something big, something out of the blue. He tributes his success to his grandfather Late Shri Kumesh Chand Sharma. When asked about his future plans he said, " I'm not going to stop here, I want to build my own empire, I will build more and more contacts. My aim is not to disappoint any of my clients and will always provide the most fitted services to all". He have something big planned and it will be a surprise. His advice to the upcoming entrepreneurs is never to give up, work on your experience as much as you can and be the master of your own skills. Always dream big, dream to conquer the world.