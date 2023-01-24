New Delhi, January 24 : Electrification of automobiles in India is not only the need of hour given the massive increase in pollution levels, but is also necessary due to increasing consumer demands. Hence, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is also working towards the same.

The Indian EV (electric vehicle) market is still in the nascent stage. However, consumer demands are growing steadily owing to more awareness and the government push towards electrified mobility system. Honda India has thus, confirmed the launch of its first ever all-electric scooter. Honda Activa H-Smart Launched in India With Interesting and Smart Features; Know All Specs and Price Details Here.

The MD and CEO of HMSI, Atushi Ogata, has confirmed that the company will launch its first ever electric scooter by March 2024. While speaking about the company’s planned e-scooter launch, Ogata stated that they are developing all-new electric 2-wheelers in collaboration with Honda Japan. Ogata also confirmed that the first electric scooter should be ready by the end of this ongoing financial year.

It is speculated that Honda is developing its first electric scooter based on its highly popular Activa. The upcoming Honda electric scooter will be packing in a fixed battery and an in-house developed electric motor. The all-electric Honda Activa is said to offer a top speed of 50 km/h. HMSI will also be offering a performance variant and another with a swappable battery feature. Hyundai Aura 2023 Launched in India With Refreshed Styling; Know Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

While speaking about the development, Ogata has revealed that the company is in the process of making investments to modify its existing production lines to enable manufacturing of both the ICE and EV models within the factory.

Honda is also planning to localize the electric motor as well as the battery of the upcoming scooter. The company also aiming to set up battery-swapping stations across 6,000 touchpoints in the country prior to the launch of the second electric model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).