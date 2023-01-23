New Delhi, January 23 : Honda has launched the new Activa H-Smart scooter in India. This new version of the highly popular Honda Activa scooter is aimed at improving the ride experience and cater to the varying requirements of the modern Indian two-wheeler buyers.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the new Activa H-Smart in India as the new avatar of the existing Activa 6G scooter, empowered by the H-Smart tech that offers a host of patented technologies. Read on to know all details. Hyundai To Launch New Generation Verna Sedan and New Ai3 Micro-SUV in India This Year; Find Specifications and Feature Details Here.

New Honda Activa H-Smart Scooter – Features & Specifications :

The new Honda Activa H-Smart claims to come with five new patented technology applications.

The Japanese auto giant claims that this new iteration of the Activa scooter comes with a smart find feature that responds when the user tries to find it using the smart key.

The smart key of this scooter also lets the rider lock and unlock the scooter without using the physical key.

The smart key can also start the scooter’s engine within two meters of range. The new Activa H-Smart also gets an engine start and stop switch.

This new version of the Activa comes riding on a bigger wheelbase, a long footboard area, a new passing switch and new DC LED headlight and newly designed alloy wheels.

The new Activa will offer a more comfortable riding experience with the 12-inch front alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and adjustable rear suspension.

Honda claims that the scooter gets a whole host of new technologies. It gets powered by a 110cc PGM-FI, OBD2 compliant engine that is paired with a better smart power (eSP) technology.

Moreover, there’s also updated programmed fuel injection, friction reduction, better smart tumble technology and ACG starter. All these patented technologies are claimed to enhance the performance and refinement. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives Over 5,000 Bookings; Find Out Specs, Features and Expected Launch Date Here.

Honda Activa H-Smart Scooter – India Price Details :

The new Honda Activa H-Smart scooter has launched with a starting price of Rs 74,536 (ex-showroom). The new Activa H-Smart range is now available for purchase in three model trims, namely - Standard, Deluxe and Smart, priced at Rs 74,536, Rs 77,036 and Rs 80,537, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

