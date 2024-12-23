New Delhi, December 23: Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India has launched its new updated version of the Honda SP 125 2025 in the country. The new SP 125 form HMSI comes in two variants - Drum and Disc brakes along with performance enhancement, convenience while riding and focus on style. The 2025 SP 125 price in India starts at INR 91,771 (ex-showroom) for Drum variant.

The Disc variant of the updated SP 125 is priced at INR 1,00,284 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle company has launched the new models in following colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Matt Marvel Blue Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. The overall design of the 2025 Honda SP 125 model remains the same. Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched in India With 1,099cc 4-Cylinder Engine; Check Price, Specifications, Features, Booking and Delivery Details Here.

Honda SP 125 2025 Updated Version Specifications and Features

Honda SP 125, new model 2025, comes with a 124cc single cylinder fuel injected OBD2B-compliant engine that generates 10.72 hp maximum power and peak torque of 10.9 Nm. The engine is mated with a six-speed transmission. The setup, along with improved systems, helps the riders achieve higher fuel efficiency. SP 125's updated version brings 11.7 litres of fuel tank capacity, and its kerb weight is around 116 kilograms.

The updated SP 125 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels on the front and rear with telescopic front forks and dual rear springs. The bike offers 4.2-inch TFT display letting the users to enjoy benefits of Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C charging port, voice assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. The users can access all these features via Honda RoadSync app. Ampere EV Revenue: Indian EV Maker’s Total Income From Operations Decline by 46% to INR 612 Crore in FY24.

The motorcycle gets LED headlamps, taillamps and looks that is more aggressive. Honda's SP 125 bike has been one of the popular model in India and among the best-selling model in the segment. It has been liked by the riders for being one of the convenient model for daily travelling. Regarding measurements, the bike boasts 2,020 mm length, 785 mm width, 1,103 mm height and 1,285 mm wheelbase.

