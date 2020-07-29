It is rightly said that hard work pays off. After all, no efforts have ever gone in vain. With immense dedication and sincerity towards work, Christian Nickel aka Chriz Nickel built an empire of his own and is a top-notch network marketer and a multi-entrepreneur. Not only he is one of the best network marketers of the world, but Nickel in a year’s time has earned 6-figure income after which he went on to multiple his wealth and earned a 7-figure income by in a time of 3 years. This young man from Germany credits his endless ambition as the biggest factor behind his incredible success.

Today he has an active team of 5500 members who are not only excelling in the field but are also learning new things from Chriz. Before making it big in the business world, the entrepreneur had gone through a lot of turmoil in his early days. He worked as a dishwasher where he was paid 5 euros on an hourly basis. To fulfil his requirements and expenses, one job was not sufficient for Christian. He did various other odd jobs to earn his living. Obi and Subway were some places where this entrepreneur worked in his early days.

With time, things changed and in the years 2011 and 2012, he started working as a salesman. “That was the time of my life. I would say the turning point when I got to learn about sales and marketing in-depth”, said Chriz. He then ventured into a company of his own named Humanleasing as a part-owner. Unfortunately, due to some reason, the company went in debt and incurred severe losses up to 10,000 euros. “It was one of the toughest phases of my life”, added Nickel.

The whopping amount of debt gave him sleepless nights and to clear the debt, he started working at a company which belonged to his friend’s father. He then got sponsorship from his friend’s father to work in South America and then his fortunes as an entrepreneur changed. In around 2017, Chriz was introduced to Multi-level marketing by one of his friends on Instagram. Since he had a good experience in sales, it was easy for him to venture into the MLM companies. From 2017 till 2020, he has worked with some of the best companies. This year he even became a global sales director of Auvoria Prime thus adding one more feather in his cap.