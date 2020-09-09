The Coronavirus pandemic put a stop to traveling for many months. As lockdown continued, many were already daydreaming about the day in which they could finally visit their favorite places and explore new destinations. Travel restrictions are slowly but surely being lifted, and people begin planning new trips to celebrate their recovered freedom.

For some individuals, traveling has always presented certain challenges. People with Celiac disease need to find places at their destination that offer gluten-free meals. Cookbook author, blogger, and health coach Erika Schlick knows this struggle all too well. Among other diseases like Lyme and Hashimoto’s, she was diagnosed with Celiac disease, leading to a huge adjustment in her diet and eating habits.

During her medical and personal journey, Schlick realized she had a strong story to tell and advice she wanted to share with people who might be going through a similar situation. With this burning desire, she created her blog The Trail to Health where she shares her journey, her opinions, and some special tips. She is trying to make life easier and healthier for people with different diseases one post at a time.

One of Erika’s biggest passions is food. Throughout the years, she has shared multiple recipes of her creation. She even put together a four-week meal plan in her book Wandering Palate: 28 Days of Meals Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free & Paleo. So, she understands particularly well the challenges it presents to travel as a celiac and finding spots that can cater to your specific needs.

The great thing about this blogger is she has never let an illness bring her down. With a positive attitude and a lot of hope, she faces every challenge knowing how to defeat adversity. In the same way she has continued to travel and says, “on my trail around the world I love to eat my gluten-free way through each new city.” She continues to explore the world and enjoy her passion for food.

On her blog, Schlick has created a section for every post related to traveling. There her readers will find city guides, experiences, and travel tips. But one of the most resourceful categories they will find is her gluten-free dinning guides. A small compilation of countries, cities, and eating spots she has visited, and guarantees are gluten-free friendly.

Erika writes in one of her guides that “traveling as a celiac can be challenging, but fortunately, that is getting a lot easier.” She proves this with the very diverse destinations she has visited and enjoyed meals from: Chicago, Croatia, Los Angeles, New York City, Oregon, and San Francisco. Everywhere she goes, she finds a place safe enough for her, matching her dietary needs. After enjoying her trips, she goes online and writes wonderfully descriptive guides for her followers to know the kind of restaurants they should eat at.

As traveling restrictions begin to be lifted, Erika Schlick looks at new destinations she can visit. Her readers await eagerly for her next guide, her next review, to know where this new reality will take them. Hopefully soon enough we will be reading Erika’s experience in a new and exotic destination. She is your go-to blogger if you are looking for delicious gluten-free places to eat at.