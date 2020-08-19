Sometimes, the impact of a Zoom meeting with your employees just doesn’t quite pack the punch that is needed versus meeting in person. Some businesses have attempted to reopen with an improper plan and have been unsuccessful in introducing employees back into the office safely.

CEO World Magazine indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift for the future of business. This includes being able to adapt to new business strategies and welcoming new technological advances.

If the economy is going to flourish once again in a post-pandemic world, we need to adapt to at least some kind of normalcy. That includes employees returning to the office safely. Thanks to a new software called Safeter, this might just be the answer that businesses are looking for.

Safeter was developed by entrepreneurs Amar Goel and Anand Das. They recently launched this software, which is the first product of its kind to lend solutions to companies on how to reopen and stay open safely.

The key to this product is the effective mobile app tools to keep employees safe such as a quick, one-minute health assessment and an easy-to-use scheduling system to allow employees to maintain social distancing. .Some of the features of the product include office hygiene training, reopening strategies, email templates, and education, such as blog posts and webinars. Safeter has also started a Webinar Series featuring guests and how to move forward toward a successful future.

When determining on whether to return to work or not, employees can use Safeter to take a quick, one-minute health assessment that can make that decision easier. Once employees decide to return to work, Safeter provides a scheduling platform to strategically allow employees to book office time.

The founders don’t plan on stopping the development of Safeter here. They plan on continuing to develop the software and adding additional features as new data is available and the needs of the business world evolve. Safeter is also a proud partner with COVID Act Now, which is a warning system that you can use to detect risk levels around the U.S.

There have already been massive changes to how to majority of the world conducts business, but no one knows what the future holds. Safeter is your solution to proactively protect your employees and your future.