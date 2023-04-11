New Delhi, April 11 : Force Motors has launched its new 10-seater Citiline MUV in India priced starting at Rs 15.93 lakh (ex-showroom). This big people mover has launched in India primarily as a private vehicle, while it may be offered as a commercial vehicle in many states in India that don’t allow a 10-seater to be registered as private vehicle.

The new Force Citiline MUV shares its underpinnings with the Trax Cruiser which is offered as a commercial vehicle. Let’s take a look at the details. Mercedes-Benz Launches AMG GT 63 S E Flagship Performance Luxury Coupe in India; From Specs To Price, Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Force Citiline MUV Exterior and Interior:

The Citiline shares its overall design with the Trax Cruiser, but albeit with distinctive styling features as well. The Citiline gets a body-coloured grille as well as front bumper, chrome accents and four horizontal slats. The Citiline badge and a new bumper at the rear sets the Citiline apart from its commercial counterpart. New York International Auto Show: All-New Hyundai Kona With Electrified Powertrain Officially Unveiled, Here’s All the Details.

The new Force Citiline comes with the seating capacity of up to 10 occupants. It offers a bench seat in the second and third rows, and captain chairs in the third row, while the second row features a 60:40 split for easy ingress into the last two rows.

The Citiline Measures 5,120mm in length, which is 205mm shorter than the Toyota Hilux. Its gets pretty basic interiors, but offers roof-mounted air conditioning vents for all the rear passengers.

Force Citiline MUV Powertrain:

The Force Citiline MUV packs in the Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine that offers 91hp of max power and 250Nm of peak torque, and can does the duty under many other Force Motors offerings. The oil burner gets paired with a 5-speed manual transmission gearbox. The MUV also comes with ABS (anti-lock braking system) and EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) among other safety features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).