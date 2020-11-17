Six short months after its release into the vastly growing loungewear market, Australian owned and operated Frenchiewear opened its doors to it’s very first pop up store. No less than in the largest shopping centre in the Southern Hemisphere, which currently houses over 550 stores which includes over 30 luxury brands and boutiques.

On the 14th and 15th of November, hundreds of new and existing customers came to Chadstone Shopping Centre to expand on their sleep and loungewear collection. Chadstone is located in the South-Eastern Melbourne suburb of Malvern East, which was the obvious choice for location when It was decided to offer their customers this unique shopping experience. Frenchiewear owner Jack Tanasi “ said our products are unlike anything else you are likely to see in stores. “

“We really wanted to show people the products in person so they could see in person how unique they are”, he said. “There was no better place to do that than the Fashion Capital.” Frenchie’s star of the show “Frenchie” is lined with Sherpa fleece making it comfortable without the cruelty, initially selling out of one month’s worth of stock in the first 48 hours of trading back in June.

By four o’clock pm on the second day of the pop-up stores opening, Mr Tanasi had completely sold out of all the stock they had. The sell-out included the Instafamous black and pink oversized jumpers plus their fluffy socks and eye masks, all of which are usually only sold on the online website. Ensuring their customers didn’t miss out after the sell-out, the team took online orders for the remaining time spent open at Chadstone.

This is the first time Mr Tanasi had the chance to interact with his clientele in person, naming it an “Amazing experience”. Mr Tanasi could be found front and centre, meeting customers, selling his products and generally enjoying the whole experience.

“It made it all feel really real” seeing people buy your products in person.

Expectedly, Mr Tanasi said the whole weekend was very busy, “We constantly had a line full of customers waiting.” “The joy of seeing people smile when we gave them the product was amazing, plus the kids especially really loved the display.”

After such success, Mr Tanasi reveals he has future plans to open pop up stores all over the country. Being raised and based in Melbourne, Mr Tanasi says he has hopes to target Westfield shopping centres all around the state, then eventually moving stores into New South Wales.