Chennai, February 4: GAVS Technologies launched the GAVS Healthcare Technology Institute. The institute was inaugurated by Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact and ex-Chairman, NASSCOM, and some of GAVS’ partners.

GAVS, along with its partners, is focused on enabling Healthcare companies with technology-led business outcomes from Digital Transformation that are driven by the true power of AI and Analytics. The curriculum of the institute is structured to cater to the growing need for Healthcare Technologists who understand the intersection of technology, business, and human-centered care. Some of the key focus areas will be - AI in Healthcare, Population Health Analytics, MedTech, Epidemiology, Telehealth, etc.

“We at GAVS are committed to evolve as a key player in the Healthcare space. To that end, we have launched GAVS Healthcare Technology Institute to enable technologists with Healthcare domain expertise.” – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

“This Healthcare Institute by GAVS will play a crucial role in enhancing the Healthcare domain expertise within GAVS, Chennai and in India.” – Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact and ex-Chairman, NASSCOM

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies is focused on automation-led digital transformation services. GAVS’ IP led solution, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM) is an AIOps solution that provides a 360-degree view of enterprise IT health, proactively detects incidents before they occur and remediates with minimal human interference. By focusing on eradication and proactive remediation of the incidents, ZIFTM enables organizations trend towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%. GAVS works with Providers, Payers, MedTech and Life Science companies, providing focused services in the areas of AI-led Operations, EHR Modernization, Data Management, Integration and Interoperability, Business process automation, Telehealth services through immersive Patient Experience and Predictive Analytics.

For more information, visit: https://zif.ai/ , www.gavstech.com

