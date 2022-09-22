Honda, the Japanese carmaker, accidentally overpaid bonuses to its employees at the Marysville, Ohio vehicle plant. According to reports, the bonus was paid earlier this month. The carmaker has now asked employees to refund the extra money that it accidentally transferred. The company sent a memo to the employees who received the overpayment, providing them nine days to return the same. Sony & Honda Join Hands To Establish New EV Company.

The memo says that Honda miscalculated the bonus amount. The deadline ends today i.e. September 22, 2022, and employees have two options - either return the extra money upfront or get it deducted from further salaries. It is important to note that for employees who do not respond, their money will be automatically deducted from their salaries.

“Earlier this month Honda provided bonus payments to its associates, some of whom received overpayments. Issues related to compensation are a sensitive matter and we are working quickly on this item to minimize any potential impact on our associates. Since this is a personnel issue, we have no further information to provide related to this matter,” the company in a statement.

