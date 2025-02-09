New Delhi, February 9: Honda has reportedly patented the design of the new Retro Cafe Racer bike. Honda Cafe Racer patent images have been leaked. Images of the upcoming bike from Honda show a retro-inspired cafe racer motorcycle. The upcoming Honda bike is expected to compete with established models in the 300cc segment with modern technology. The combination might attract motorcycle enthusiasts looking for a stylish and performance-oriented bike.

As per a report of Rushlane, the Honda Retro Cafe Racer design patent has been leaked. It suggests that production of the bike could begin soon. The upcoming cafe racer is anticipated to compete with brands like KTM, Triumph, BMW, and more. Honda is expanding its presence in the premium motorcycle segment. The company has not yet confirmed an official launch date for the Retro Cafe Racer, but the development indicates that an announcement could be imminent. Ola Roadster X Plus Delivery Update: Ola Electric’s Top-End Motorcycle With 501 Km Range To Be Delivered in Mid-March.

New Honda Retro Cafe Racer Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Honda Retro Cafe Racer will come with a circular headlamp and bar-end rear-view mirrors to enhance its classic look. The bike is expected to come with a circular instrument pod and is likely to include a digital unit with modern features. The lighting setup of the bike is anticipated to be all-LED. Additionally, the bike is said to come with wire-spoke wheels, which may also use tubeless tyres for convenience. The Honda Retro Cafe Racer will feature a round LED headlamp, which will complement its classic design. Tata Motors Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government To Restore Over 1,000 Water Bodies, Aims To Enhance Water Security in Rural Areas.

The fuel tank of the bike is designed with deep knee recesses to improve stability and control. The seat height of the bike is likely to be under 800mm. The Honda Retro Cafe Racer is said to feature a rider-only seat. It is likely to be powered by a 300cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The bike will likely be equipped with USD forks at the front and a monoshock rear suspension and disc brakes at the front and rear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).