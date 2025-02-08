Ola Electric announced the update on the deliveries of its top-end Ola Roadster X+ model. The company said Ola Roadster X Plus deliveries will begin in mid-March 2025. Bhavish Aggarwal's EV company launched the Plus variant alongside the standard variants in India. The Roadster X Plus certified range is 501 km due to Bharat Cell 4680 (4680 BharatCell),, with a 125 km top speed. It can achieve 0-40 km within 2.7 seconds and produce a maximum of 11kW peak power. Ola Roadster X Plus price in India starts at INR 1,54,999 after applying an introductory price offer of INR 15,000. The actual price of the electric bike is INR 1,69,999. Ola Roadster X, Ola Roadster X Plus Electric Bikes Launched in India With 501 Km Certified Range, 125 Kmph Top Speed; Check Price, Availability, Specifications and Features.

Ola Roadster X Plus Delivery Time Revealed by Company

Revolutionising range with 501 km of electric performance. That's the Ola Roadster X+ for you. Deliveries begin mid-March. Order now. pic.twitter.com/YGxQykaFUp — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) February 8, 2025

