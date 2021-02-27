With increasing costs of maintaining a lifestyle comes a need for wanting to save. However, most people struggle with coupon cut-outs, expired gift cards, and an overall sense of confusion when it comes to navigating stores in search of discounts. “In times like these, one online resource has particularly stood out in the eyes of many. Tina Su’s Free Stuff Finder is a website, mobile app, and YouTube channel that offers users significant offers on all products, becoming a one-stop-shop for deals all across the US.

Free Stuff Finder works with brands, stores, and businesses from all over the country for at least 50% or more off purchases. They host a broad range of categories, including clothing, shoes, toiletries, makeup, kids’ toys, stationery, beauty, and wellness products. With 1 million downloads of the app and 700K followers on Instagram, the community shares newfound deals and exciting discounts with each other 24/7.

Founded in 2011, money-saving expert Tina Su began the venture in hopes of helping people improve their standard of living without having to burn a hole in their pockets for it. She explains, “We work tirelessly to search the web to find the best deals for our consumers in all categories for everyday living. Now, more than ever, we want to show them ways to make the most of their hard-earned money and not have to compromise on the things they want.”

As one of the Top 200 apps in the shopping category in the US, the brand has millions of readers who are able to save thousands through couponing, free samples, money-saving tips, and limited-time sales. Free Stuff Finder has collaborated with top names in the industry such as Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Sephora, and Home Depot just to name a few. They have also built more than 10 pages on social media for subcategories within shopping for couponing and store-wise deals and many holiday-themed offers among others.

Tina Su concludes, “I started this as a way of sharing my knowledge about couponing and frugal living for all kinds of everyday purchases for an average person, and through this company, people throughout the country have been able to stretch their dollars for all their needs in one place.”