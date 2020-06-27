Starting and maintaining a business is often a struggle for people who find entering into the venture rather tricky. However, it remains a journey fit for those who have what it takes, coupled with an overwhelming passion and determination to succeed.

Many business success stories have been shared in different ways, may it be through a published book or a blog online, or through inspiring others by giving them various strategies.

When Marquiste Boyce took inspiration from literature, he decided to jumpstart a career in mentorship. He has since become an expert who continues to motivate individuals to pursue the industry.

Marquiste did not enter the business world with a step-by-step manual on how to succeed in it. He had a couple of trial and errors along the way, but it did not waver his drive to reach his goals.

Being a native of Flint, Michigan, and having been raised in rather unfortunate circumstances, Marquiste was the first of his generation to go to college. Fueled with aspirations to go further, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia after college, hoping to meet better financial opportunities and climb the ladder to success. However, the fluctuation in the economy has given him various restraints. So he ended up getting stuck in a high-pressure, low satisfaction corporate job to make ends meet.

Tired and being burnt out, he traveled to the Philippines, where he found solitude amidst the chaos he experienced back home. But when he began reading a book, he started to realize ways of transforming from a corporate rat race to a successful online entrepreneur. While reading the book "Getting Everything You Can Out of All You've Got" by Jay Abraham as a guide, Marquiste has set himself to achieve his renewed goals in life. However, the path was not as smooth as Marquiste hoped it would be.

When he first took his chances in entrepreneurship, he self-published a children’s book series entitled ‘Monster Kids Academy’ on Amazon Kindle, containing three books. Because of his lack of experience, his failed attempt almost killed his probability of succeeding in the field.

But Marquiste did not stutter when asked about his goals in life.

Realizing his mistakes, he educated himself on the ropes of the industry and mastered online marketing. Equipped with sufficient know-how, Marquiste then started numerous businesses such as mobile apps, affiliate marketing, even as far as being a technology advisor and coach. Because of his resilience and hard work, Marquiste’s ‘Side Hustle Mentor’ business has now impacted hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs across the world.

Side Hustle Mentor is a platform for would-be entrepreneurs to learn about the basics of marketing and how to integrate technology into the business. After all, the digital age has modernized and widened the scope of the industry. Driven by perseverance, Marquiste regularly generates over $10,000 in profits a month while spending only a few hours a week serving his clients.

Marquiste’s life is truly an inspiring story to tell aspiring entrepreneurs that everything is within reach, even after numerous failures. He thinks that by sharing his experiences through his businesses, he can motivate others to not give up on their goals.

Follow Marquiste as he continues to trailblaze the industry with resilience by visiting his website Side Hustle Mentor. You can also check out his Instagram page @sidehustlementor for more updates.

https://sidehustlementor.com