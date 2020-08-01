Miami, Florida – Poor credit scores affect many Americans; in fact, most people don’t realize how much money they are spending in interest due to their less than perfect credit. Better credit scores can potentially help someone save money on their mortgage, auto insurance, credit card interest rates, and much more. Unfortunately, many people don’t seek credit help until they need to make a major purchase.

Contrary to popular belief, poor credit scores are not always the result of low income or poor financial decisions. In many cases, a job loss, divorce, or some other life-altering situation occurred and negatively impacted their credit. In other cases, a poor financial decision made as a young adult may continue to plague a current credit score.

Integrity Credit Repair teaches clients that repairing their credit is easier than they probably ever imagined. The process at Integrity Credit Repair is simple and effective. We discuss a game plan for challenging inaccurate and unverifiable items on credit reports and send dispute letters to the credit bureaus on your behalf. We educate clients what they can do to help improve their score, as well. Integrity Credit Repair focuses on credit education to ensure clients maintain their new positive credit rating upon completion of our program.

The best part is that our 100% money-back guarantee makes improving your credit completely risk-free!

About the founder: Integrity Credit Repair was founded by Thaini Rolle in 2018. As a high school teacher for the last 13 years, Thaini has seen, first-hand, the dire need for a proactive approach to financial education at the secondary school level.

Her appreciation for credit began like most: while repairing her own credit to purchase her first home for herself and her daughter in 2007. It was then, that Thaini realized the purchasing power that good credit provided and the impact it can have on a family’s quality of life.

After 11 years of teaching, she realized that starting a business would be her only shot at creating generational wealth for her family while doing what she loved…and Integrity Credit Repair was born! Thaini has since obtained numerous certifications in credit repair, credit laws and financial literacy education. She also gives back by sharing her knowledge with others by presenting at mentoring programs, schools and churches. Thaini has built a phenomenal team that is currently accepting new clients to assist on their journey to great credit.

