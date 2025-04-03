Alongside NEXO, Hyundai Motor has unveiled its upcoming premium electric car, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, at the Seoul Motor Show 2025. The successor of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with a new interior and exterior design, a larger climate control display, a shark-nose front, a revamped steering wheel design, enhanced door trim material, and an overall premium build. The South Korean automobile company also introduced the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line variant with the same sleek design. Hyundai will unveil the price, specifications, features and other details in the US and global market soon. Hyundai NEXO: Hyundai Motor Unveils ‘NEXO’ FCEV With Bold New Design, Enhanced Technology at Seoul Mobility Show 2025, Offers 700 km Range in 5-Minute Charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 6, Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line Unveiled at Seoul Motor Show 2025

