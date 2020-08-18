Leek Mali “Next To Godliness – EP” is working on finalizing finishing touches right now and is set to be released late August on BandCamp.

The success of his mixtape titled “College Daze” has brought Leek a loyal fan base. Leek Mali has been working three jobs, going to school and dedicated to being a successful musician.

Watch his music video (Leek Mali - 400 + Years) on YouTube !! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHky_nXxmAI&feature=emb_title

https://www.instagram.com/leekmali

https://twitter.com/leekmali

https://soundcloud.com/leekmali