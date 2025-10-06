New Delhi, October 6: Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the new 2025 versions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo in India. The 2025 Mahindra Bolero and 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo come with notable updates, which include an upgraded infotainment system, improved upholstery, and more. The 2025 Mahindra Bolero price in India starts at INR 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Bolero facelift retains its boxy design and comes with a new front design, updated bumpers, and upgraded detailing around the grille and headlamps for a new look. The 2025 Mahindra Bolero introduces a new B8 variant and adds a Stealth Black colour option, which comes with the three colour choices. Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Mahindra SUV Launched in India.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Specifications and Features

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero comes with several upgrades. It features new leatherette seat upholstery for a premium feel, along with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle also includes steering-mounted controls and features Type-C charging ports. The new Mahindra Bolero now comes with fog lamps starting from the B6 variant, while the B8 trim features new 16-inch alloy wheels. The Mahindra Bolero B8 variant now comes with a digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking sensor, and ABS. It also include steering mounted controls.

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero retains its existing powertrain with no major changes. It continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine produces 55.9 kW of power and 210 Nm of torque. Yamaha R3 and Yamaha MT-03 Price Slashed by up to INR 20,000 Following GST Reforms; Check Details.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Price in India

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero is available in multiple variants in India. The B4 variant is priced at INR 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The B6 variant comes at INR 8.69 lakh, while the B6 (O) is priced at INR 9.09 lakh. The Mahindra Bolero facelift with B8 variant is launched at INR 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

