New Delhi, October 6: The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift has been launched in India after much anticipation. The new Mahindra SUV comes with various exterior and interior upgrades, making it more appealing and bold. The most notable part is the front fascia, especially the grille. Compared to the vertical slats in the previous Bolero Neo variant, the new facelifted version features a horizontal body-coloured grille.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift price in India starts at INR 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the SUV gets several new features to boost comfort and the driving experience. The car is available in dual-tone colour. Mahindra offers its new Bolero Neo facelift in the following new colour options: Jeans Blue, Jeans Blue Dual-Tone, Pearl White Dual-Tone, Concrete Grey Dual-Tone, and Concrete Grey. It will also be sold in older shades - Rocky Beige, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Stealth Black. All these colours are available across four of the Bolero Neo variants.

Prices of All Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Trims

The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift is available in four variants in India. The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift N4 is priced at INR 8.49 lakh, the Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift N8 at INR 9.29 lakh, the Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift N10 at INR 9.79 lakh, and the top-end Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift N11 variant starts at INR 9.99 lakh, all ex-showroom.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift; What's New?

The Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift comes with a seven-seat layout and offers armrests on the front and rear seats. The car comes with dark grey metallic 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets various upgrades over the standard Bolero Neo trim. Customers get a new grille with 3D chrome accents. The new model also gets a dual-tone black roof option. The top variant, called N11, gets a new 'Lunar Grey' interior shade, unlike other variants that come with Mocha Brown colour.

The top variant also gets a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen unit, a reverse camera, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Additionally, it has ISOFIX mounts, RideFlo Tech, a rear wiper, defogger, ABS and EBD, and a foldable second row.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift is the same as the standard variant. It continues with the mHawk100 diesel engine, which is capable of producing 100 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

