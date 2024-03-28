New Delhi, March 28: Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to launch in India for months. Mahindra's new 5-door Thar will be a new model that might offer better specifications, design improvement, and features than the Mahindra Thar 3-door model. The reports also call it a direct rival to the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV car.

Mahindra Thar 5-door will be launched on August 15, 2024, according to a report by ABPLive. The new 5-door model has been one of the most anticipated cars for Indian consumers. Earlier, there were reports about the Mahindra Thar 5-door testing mule being spotted; however, due to the wraps on the car, the design was not visible. However, on August 15, the company will show the complete design of its upcoming Mahindra Thar. Force Gurkha 5-Door Teased, Likely To Launch in Mid-2024; Check Expected Price, Features and New Design Improvements of Upcoming Lifestyle SUV.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Features and Details

Mahindra Thar 5 door model is expected to have premium interior compared to the previous Thar 3 door model. This time, the company may offer 19-inch alloy wheels for the upcoming 2024 Mahindra Thar Thar Armada 5-door car. The report also said that the upcoming vehicle may have a sunroof, six airbags for the safety of passengers, a rear camera and a fully digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it could also get two bigger screens.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Design and Engine

Mahindra's upcoming 5-door Thar is expected to have a more premium design compared to the 3-door Thar. It is expected to have a longer wheelbase, more rear seat space, and likely sit on the chassis of Mahindra Scorpio N. As per the report, the upcoming 2024 Thar 5-door might offer a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Citroen Basalt Vision Unveiled, Will Launch in Second Half of 2024; Check Expected Engine, Transmission and Other Details of New Citroen Coupe SUV.

Mahindra Thar 5 Door Price in India (Expected)

The Mahindra Thar 5 door is expected to launch with a premium design and features, so it could be priced higher than the previous models. The report said that the 2024 Mahindra Thar with the 5-door top variant might be introduced around Rs 25 or 26 lakh. The report also highlighted that the starting price of the upcoming 5-door Thar could be from where the 3-door Thar price ended.

