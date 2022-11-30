New Delhi, November 30 : Car makers in India are readying up a host of new car launches to attract the buyers just before the New Year begins. As the SUVs are in vogue all around the world for quite some time now, the car majors in India are also churning out a number of SUVs in all shapes and sizes. So, here are 6 SUV models (in no particular order) that are slated to launch in India in December 2022. 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Gets Spied Revealing Design Details Prior Global Debut.

SUVs To Launch In India In December :

1. Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz is going to launch its GLB on 2nd December. The Mercedes GLB SUV will come from Mexico as a fully imported car and will pack in a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The seven-seater SUV luxury SUV is expected to be priced in the Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh slab (ex-showroom).

2. Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes-Benz EQB will be the third EV from the house of this luxury car giant in India. The EQB packs in a 66.5kWH battery that can offer range of over 400km on a single charge. It shares its underpinnings with the GLB and will also launch in India on 2nd December alongside latter.

3. The BMW XM

The XM is a M-performance SUV and one of the most powerful BMWs out there. It gets 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine empowered by hybrid technology offering 650PS and 800Nm, while it also an electric motor offering a range of 88km. The BMW XM will come our way on 10th December.

4. BMW X7

BMW has globally unveiled the updated version of the X7, and it will launch in Indian on 10th December alongside the XM. The X7 gets heavy cosmetic updates at front and back and also some new goodies on the inside apart from a new infotainment system and instrument cluster.

5. Toyota HyRyder CNG

The Toyota Hyryder CNG bookings are already underway, It packs in a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with CNG option, and Toyota claims it offers a fuel efficiency of 26.1km per kg. Post launch in December, it will be the first CNG SUV in India soon followed by the Maruti Vitara, with which it shares the engine. Toyota Innova HyCross Debuts in India; Bookings Open, Deliveries From January 2023; Check Specs And Other Details Here.

6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

The Maruti Grand Vitara will also come in its CNG avatar in December. It will share the 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine with the Hyryder with the same expected fuel efficiency. Both the compact CNG SUVs will also come with only a manual transmission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2022 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).