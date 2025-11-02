New Delhi, November 2: Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter India’s electric vehicle market with its first EV, the e Vitara. The EV is expected to launch in December. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025. India’s largest car manufacturer aims to expand its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the EV segment.

Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi has reportedly confirmed that the company’s e Vitara, will be launched in December 2025. As per a report of India Today, the launch date is set on December 2, 2025. Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors Report Strong Domestic Sales in October Amid GST Cuts.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to compete with models like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and more. As per reports, each buyer will likely receive a smart home charger with installation support, while the company also plans to set up public fast-charging stations across the top 100 cities in India within the next few years, ensuring chargers are available every 5 to 10 kilometres.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Specifications and Features

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is expected to debut with advanced specifications and features. The electric SUV will likely come with a 61kWh battery unit, offering an estimated range of up to 500 km on a single charge. As per reports, e Vitara may initially be available in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) single-motor setup, with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is planned for release at a later stage. Elon Musk Responds to Sam Altman’s Claim Over Tesla Car Delay, Says Refund Was Issued Within 24 Hours.

The e-Vitara may feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The EV is expected to offer a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It is also likely to include ventilated front seats, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof. The midsize SUV is anticipated to come with a 360-degree camera and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).