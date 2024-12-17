Maruti Suzuki India Achieves Production Milestone of 2 Million Vehicle in Calendar Year for 1st Time in History

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved a historic milestone, producing 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time.

Auto IANS| Dec 17, 2024 03:49 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Achieves Production Milestone of 2 Million Vehicle in Calendar Year for 1st Time in History
Maruti Suzuki (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, December 17: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. The automaker also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60 per cent were manufactured in Haryana and 40 per cent in Gujarat.

“The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. “This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive,” Takeuchi added. Tesla and Waymo Lead the Self-Driving Space, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Watch Video).

Maruti Suzuki also contributes to almost 40 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India. It exports 17 models to around 100 countries worldwide. Ertiga was the second millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production lin

    New Delhi, December 17: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. The automaker also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60 per cent were manufactured in Haryana and 40 per cent in Gujarat.

    “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. “This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive,” Takeuchi added. Tesla and Waymo Lead the Self-Driving Space, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Watch Video).

    Maruti Suzuki also contributes to almost 40 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India. It exports 17 models to around 100 countries worldwide. Ertiga was the second millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024. Maruti Suzuki currently operates three manufacturing facilities: two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). Tesla Owner Shares 1st Experience With Full Self-Driving Update, Elon Musk Reacts.

    Together, these facilities have a combined annual production capability of 2.35 million units. The company plans to expand its annual production capacity to 4 million units and is establishing a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Construction work at the Kharkhoda site is progressing as per plan and the first plant with annual capacity of 2.50 lakh units is expected to be operational in 2025. Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will have a planned capacity of 1 million units per year, said the company.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    New Delhi, December 17: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. The automaker also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60 per cent were manufactured in Haryana and 40 per cent in Gujarat.

    “The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. “This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive,” Takeuchi added. Tesla and Waymo Lead the Self-Driving Space, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Watch Video).

    Maruti Suzuki also contributes to almost 40 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India. It exports 17 models to around 100 countries worldwide. Ertiga was the second millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR and Brezza were the top 5 manufactured vehicles during the calendar year 2024. Maruti Suzuki currently operates three manufacturing facilities: two in Haryana (Gurgaon and Manesar) and one in Gujarat (Hansalpur). Tesla Owner Shares 1st Experience With Full Self-Driving Update, Elon Musk Reacts.

    Together, these facilities have a combined annual production capability of 2.35 million units. The company plans to expand its annual production capacity to 4 million units and is establishing a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana. Construction work at the Kharkhoda site is progressing as per plan and the first plant with annual capacity of 2.50 lakh units is expected to be operational in 2025. Once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will have a planned capacity of 1 million units per year, said the company.

