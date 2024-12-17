Maruti Suzuki India Achieves Production Milestone of 2 Million Vehicle in Calendar Year for 1st Time in History

New Delhi, December 17: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced a production milestone of 2 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time in its history. The automaker also became the first among Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global automobile manufacturing facilities to reach this landmark. Of the 2 million vehicles, almost 60 per cent were manufactured in Haryana and 40 per cent in Gujarat.
“The 2 million production milestone is a testament to India’s manufacturing potential and our dedication to ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. “This achievement reflects our commitment, alongside our supplier and dealer partners, to driving economic growth, supporting nation building, and making India’s automobile industry self-reliant and globally competitive,” Takeuchi added. Tesla and Waymo Lead the Self-Driving Space, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Watch Video).
Maruti Suzuki also contributes to almost 40 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India. It exports 17 models to around 100 countries worldwide. Ertiga was the second millionth vehicle to be rolled out from the production line