Google CEO Sundar Pichai has acknowledged Tesla as a leader in the self-driving car industry. During an interview, Pichai was asked to share his perspective on which companies are leading the autonomous driving space. He responded by highlighting Tesla’s significant advancements, and said, "I think obviously Tesla is a leader in the space. It looks to me like Tesla and Waymo are the top two." The remarks from Sundar Pichai highlight Tesla and Waymo’s growing influence in self-driving space. Hyundai AutoEver, MapmyIndia Announce Joint Venture To Develop Navigation Maps for Southeast Asian Country, Other Regions.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says Tesla and Waymo Lead the Self-Driving Space

Google CEO on who is the leader in self-driving space: "I think obviously @Tesla is a leader in the space. It looks to me like Tesla and Waymo are the top two." pic.twitter.com/T0hlSICm8V — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)