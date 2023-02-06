New Delhi, January 6 : Renault and Nissan has just rebalanced their partnership with a readjustment of their stakes. Just after the partnership rebalancing act, the Franco-Japanese alliance has announced their product strategy for India, which obviously includes an India-spec SUV, which is confirmed to be the once loved Renault Duster in its new avatar.

After a long time, Renault-Nissan alliance has revealed their product plans for India for the near future. The duo have revealed they have started work and three new models for the Indian car market, which will include the next-generation Renault Duster, Nissan Tirber-based 7-seater new MPV and a new entry-level electric car. For this new lineup of car, the auto maker duo is going to invest around Rs 4,000 crore. Kia Seltos 2023 Facelift Gets Spotted Testing, Preparing To Launch in India Soon; Check Details.

All-new Renault Duster to launch in India in the 2024-2025 Period :

The all-new Renault Duster is to be making a comeback to the Indian shores after a hiatus. It will be a third-gen model of the SUV. The much adored Duster that was on sale in India was the first-gen model of the Duster, and the second-gen model never made it to India due to plummeting sales, which is currently available in the international markets.

As announced by Renault and Nissan, the all-new Duster will be launched in India by 2025. It will be underpinned by the highly localised CMF-B modular platform, which will also underpin a slew of other models from the alliance, carrying either Renault or Nissan nameplate. Hyundai Creta and Alcazar 2023 Models Introduced With Added Safety Tech; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

An all-new Nissan SUV will also be launched, which might borrow heavily from the upcoming Renault Duster. Essentially, it will be like the Renault Duster and the Nissan Terrano models that were previously available in India, but in completely new avatars.

The next generation Renault Duster mid-side SUV post its India launch, will be locking its horns with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder and the likes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).