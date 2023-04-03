New Delhi, April 3 : Japanese auto giant Honda, is getting ready to introduce its all-new SUV model, which is still known just as the upcoming Creta rival. Although Honda Cars India has already teased the model officially, it is yet to reveal any details regarding it.

The brand-new Honda mid-size SUV model has been caught testing, and apart from several speculations, it is also said to be unofficially open for pre-launch bookings, as per the latest reports. Going by the most recent reports, the all-new Honda SUV will debut by mid-2023. Read on to know more. India’s Top 5 Safest Cars As per Global NCAP Crash Tests Ratings in 2023; Checkout Key Details.

All-New Honda Mid-Size SUV – Expected Styling, Specifications and Launch Timeline:

Honda’s upcoming SUV for the increasingly popular mid-sized SUV has already begun testing the Indian roads and has been caught by the spy shutterbugs as well. Hyundai Preparing To Bring Forth Its Genesis Luxury Brand in India With Localisation; Find Details Here.

As per the reports, the all-new Honda SUV will share styling cues with the sixth-gen CR-V and the new-gen WR-V. The spy images indicate a flat nose along with sharply styled LED headlights that are reminiscent of the new CR-V, while its taillights resemble the ones seen on the new-gen WR-V. The SUV also gets other tell-tale SUV features such as muscular wheel arches and sharp and upright overall stance.

The upcoming mid-size SUV from Honda will be around 4.3 metres in length and will be endowed with premium features including the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) pack shared with the City hybrid, including Adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist and many more cutting-edge safety techs.

The all-new upcoming Honda SUV is said to be sharing the current City’s platform as well as its petrol engines. This means a 121hp, 1.5-litre NA petrol mill paired to a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox option. The turbo petrol and the strong hybrid versions of the car are also expected, but at a later date. The SUV will not get any diesel engine option.

The SUV is scheduled to launch by mid-2023, and Honda would have a world premiere of the SUV soon in India. It is likely to be highly feature-rich and sightly more premium than its market competitors and get tagged starting at around Rs 12 lakh.

