Tata Altroz Racer has been rumoured to launch in India in the past few months. However, the company has yet to share any updates about the car. The Tata Altroz Racer might be launched in the second week of April and will launch with interior and exterior changes. The car is said to feature a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The Altroz Racer is expected to replace the Volkswagen Polo. More features are expected from the upcoming Tata car in India. Recently, the Altroz Racer and Punch Facelift were spied testing together, which might indicate that the launch is imminent. Nissan Upcoming Cars: Japanese Automobile Company To Launch 30 New Models by 2027 To Boost Global Sales Volume, Says Report.

Tata Altroz Likely To Launch in Mid-April 2024:

Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be launched in the second week of April The Altroz Racer will come with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, some exterior & interior changes and more features Could the Altroz Racer become the perfect Polo replacement? pic.twitter.com/P37X6e0KGD — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) March 26, 2024

