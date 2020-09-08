8Food is a condiment manufacturing company in Australia. At this point, it has one of the most recognized food safety measures around the world and is having all their products made in house with no external contractors. Started by Peter Triantos, 8Food now has globally giant customers all over the world, like Costco.

When Peter Triantos was sixteen years old, he decided to drop out of high school and run his own race. He believes that predefined processes create predefined people, and even at an early age, he knew he had to pave his own path! Being born into a financially modest family, Peter knew he had to build his business up from scratch. At the age of twenty-one, Peter Triantos started his entrepreneurial journey by buying a run-down chicken grill bar - which went on to open five more stores. In 2007 Peter Triantos decided to move into food manufacturing and invested three million dollars into infrastructure to shake up the condiment sauce space!

When 8Food started, the big names in the market were not ready for this sort of competition, the amount of traction that Peter’s new venture was gaining threatened them. This led to a price war that tested Triantos’s financial strength and left him in a mess, and he lost his family home. This still did not stop Peter from bouncing back; he managed to hold onto his business, change his tactics, and started servicing stores directly rather than engaging with distributors.

The secret to Peter’s success is his competitive nature. He believes that competitive people make the world go round. The competition that they are in with themselves pushes them to do better. He says that by staying competitive, one sets themselves new goals!