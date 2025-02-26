New Delhi, February 26: Revolt RV BlazeX is launched in India. The latest electric bike from Revolt Motors, RV BlazeX, offers eco-friendly commuting with advanced specifications and features. The Revolt RV BlazeX price starts at INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), and bookings for the electric bike are now available with a token amount of INR 499.

The RV BlazeX is offered in two colour options, which include Eclipse Red Black and Sterling Silver Black. The RV BlazeX and its battery warranty is valid for 5 years or 75,000 Km, whichever occurs first. Additionally, the charger comes with a warranty of 2 years from the date of purchase. Maruti Suzuki India Starts Commercial Production at Kharkhoda Facility in Haryana With Annual Production Capacity of 2,50,000 Units.

The standard warranty for the vehicle is 3 years or 40,000 Km, whichever comes first, while the battery has a slightly extended warranty of 3.25 years or 40,000 Km, also starting from the date of vehicle purchase. Any remaining period or Km of the warranty will be considered an extended warranty and will be provided by Revolt’s authorised service provider upon subscription to the Revolt Protect Plan. Deliveries of the RV BlazeX are set to start on March 1, 2025.

Revolt RV BlazeX Specifications and Features

The Revolt RV BlazeX comes with a kerb weight of 113 kg and a wheelbase of 1350 mm. The seat height for the rider is set at 790 mm. The RV BlazeX is equipped with LED headlamps, tail lamps, and indicators. The Revolt RV BlazeX is equipped with a 6-inch LCD screen. It features three ride modes and includes app connectivity features such as GPS and geofencing. Alef Flying Car: US-Based Alef Aeronautics Showcases Its ‘Alef Model A’, Conducts Successful Takeoff and Landing Tests, Launch Expected in Early 2026 (Watch Videos).

The e-bike has a front storage box and an under-seat charging compartment. The RV BlazeX is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery and delivers a range of up to 150 km in Eco Mode. The e-bike offers normal charging capabilities, which allows the battery to reach 80% in 3 hours and 30 minutes, while fast charging can achieve the same level in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

