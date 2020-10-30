Royal Enfield, the Chennai based bike maker is all set to launch its Meteor 350 Motorcycle in India on November 6, 2020. Ahead of the launch, the motorcycle has been teased on Royal Enfield' official Twitter handle. The Meteor 350 motorcycle will be introduced as a direct replacement to the Thunderbird 350X bike. The launch of the upcoming motorcycle was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch on November 6, 2020; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350cc is expected to come in three variants - Fireball, Stellar & Supernova. As the name says, the upcoming motorcycle will come with a new 350cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine.

Royal Enfield Meteor Motorcycle (Photo Credits: Automobili Infiniti)

The engine will produce 20.2bhp of power & 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is likely to get a standard Bluetooth enabled 'Tripper Navigation' system, a smoother & lighter clutch action. The Meteor 350 is expected to offer better refinement coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

Other features of the motorcycle might include a large widescreen, engine guard, better footpegs, a digital-analogue instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation assistance. Coming to the pricing, Royal Enfield is likely to be priced between Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming retro-classic cruiser from Royal Enfield was also spotted amidst testing on the public roads a few months back.

