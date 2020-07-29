Anthony Agyeman inspires everyone with his success story. Life wasn't always easy for him but always kept a positive approach. With hard-work, self-belief and taking risks when required, he is one of the renowned and trusted businessmen in the country.

Today, Anthony Agyeman is a big name in the eCommerce world. Within 23 months, his company showed a great hike in terms of financial growth. This gave Anthony the validation that choosing the field of entrepreneurship was the correct decision. It built confidence in him that he has chosen the right path. But not many are aware of what is behind such a successful man. In an interview, from his business to social media to his inspiration, Anthony has talked about everything.

What was that moment when you realised you've made it in the business world?

The moment I realized that I actually made is was when I was finically free not having to depend on someone else to pay me and also when I started scaling up my business and getting employees and started having people depend on me to get paid to pay for there bills.

Who has been your inspiration?

Many people have been a big inspiration and impact in my life for instance people like Jim Rohn I have learned a lot about self-improvement and changed my mindset on slot of things.

Some other people would be Myron Golden, Russell Brunson, Grant Cardone, Tai Lopez.

How crucial do you think social media is to do great business?

Honestly, nowadays it’s super crucial to be on social media as it’s become the new norm and it’s like if your business isn’t on social media who are you? Also, it’s just another lead magnet where people can share your post with there friends and help spread the word about your business and just shows that you are a real business.

What's something you would like to change in the business world?

If there could be one thing I could change is the business relationships I would encourage people to build much stronger business relationships.

For some reason, many people think that they can’t build a good relationship with there boss or been people on the same employment ladder.