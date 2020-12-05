Irving, Texas—- Trusted and affordable credit repair solutions will relieve a lifetime of unwanted stress. There’s so much potential with securing a high credit score which can include establishing home ownership, buying a new car, business loan approvals, low interest rates and so much more. Research has proven that low interest rates are a direct reflection of high credit scores.

At T and T Credit Counseling & Consulting, we have a committed team of trusted Credit Restoration Specialists that are dedicated to transforming financial capabilities for each client signed up in the credit restoration program. During the initial sign up process, our team provides an in-depth credit restoration strategy that is unique to each clients specific needs. Since no two credit reports are the same, we provide an initial credit consultation so we can customize a plan of action designed specifically for the clients credit restoration process. “It is our responsibility to ensure we are providing each client with the right plan of action to restore their credit”, said the Credit Restoration Specialists at T and T Credit Counseling & Consulting. T and T is considered a one stop shop as they have partnered with realtors, loan officers and lenders to help assist their clients after successfully completing the program. T and T also provides credit coaching to ensure the continued success of credit health!

Over the past five years, T and T Credit Counseling and Consulting has helped thousands of individuals across the globe, meet or exceed their desired credit scores. Credit Restoration is a process which can take 60-90 days or more depending on the specific plan of action designed for the client. At T and T, the Credit Restoration Specialists work countless of hours analyzing, verifying and identifying invalid information across Experian, Transunion and Equifax. They have to ensure that all information on the credit report is complete, verifiable and accurate through the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). This is an important part of the process that can determine improved credit scores. “Trust the process and we will do the rest”, said T and T Credit Restoration Specialists.

As we reflect back on the birth of T & T Credit Counseling and Consulting, let’s meet the Owner, Tera Bradford- Wilson. Tera is a Louisiana Native that currently resides in Texas with her wonderful husband and two beautiful girls. She’s a National Certified Credit Counselor with a true passion for credit repair and helping others reach lifetime goals through credit restoration. Before her successful journey transpired, Tera was a single mother of two, working pay check to pay check with a 400 credit score and minimal funds. After struggling for so long, Tera knew a change had to happen. She started signing up with several credit repair agencies and spent thousands of dollars for credit restoration, but did not receive the results she expected. At that point, Tera was pushed into a continuous financial nightmare. She started to take control of her own finances and began repairing her credit. After researching credit repair solutions, she was able to restore her own credit while increasing her financial capabilities. She then began to help other single mothers just like her.

After restoring credit for a year, Tera’s mother saw the passion she had for credit management and recommended that she start her own credit restoration company. Together, they brain stormed, took extensive credit trainings, received all of the certifications necessary to run a successful credit repair business and launched what is known today as T and T Credit Counseling & Consulting.

T and T Credit Counseling & Consulting is currently accepting new clients. Information to join the credit restoration program can be found at www.tandtcreditcounseling.com.

To further credit restoration education, in 2020 Tera launched the “Success with Tera Academy” which will assist others with launching a successful credit repair business. This is just one of many successes of T & T Credit Counseling and Consulting.

“Our mission is to not only help our clients restore credit with our credit restoration services; our true passion is to provide financial education to our clients and an understanding of their credit scores so they will have the tools to maintain credit once they complete our program” —— Tera Bradford - Wilson

Direct Contact Information:

Company Name: T and T Credit Counseling & Consulting

Facebook: TandTCreditCounseling

Instagram: tandtcreditrepair

Website: www.tandtcreditcounseling.com

Phone: 888-567-4986

Email: admin@tandtcreditrepair.com

