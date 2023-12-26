New Delhi, December 26: Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to supply 1,350 units of diesel bus chassis from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.

The order is for the company's Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis that has been developed for intercity and long-distance travel, the company said in a statement.

"This order was won by Tata Motors following a competitive e-bidding process conducted via the government tendering process and the bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner," it added.

Tata Motors said it has supplied over 58,000 buses to multiple state and public transport undertakings till date.