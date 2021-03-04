Tata Motors Cars officially launched a new variant of hatchback Tiago called Tiago XTA at Rs 5.99 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tiago was originally launched in 2016 and the BS6 version of the hatchback model was introduced in late 2020 which also received a 4-star safety rating by GNCAP. Tiago's gets four models under automatic transmission - XTA, XZA, XZA+ and XZA+ DT. The Tiago XTA comes with a sleek Tri arrow designed piano black front grille, contrast black roof, R15 diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels, side character lines and boldly sculpted hood. Tata Nexon EV XZ+ Delisted From Subsidy Under Electric Vehicle Policy by Delhi Govt.

Mechanically, the XTA variant gets a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 86PS of power and a peak torque of 113Nm paired with 5-speed automatic transmission for a clutch-free driving experience for hassle-free city drives.

On the inside, it features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system developed by Harman, 8-speaker surround sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, Park Assist display, spacious interiors, fully automatic temperature control, Steering Mounted Audio Controls, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Front Headrest and more.

For safety, it gets dual airbags, a rear parking camera, an anti-lock braking system with EBD and CSC, Speed sensitive auto door locking and a rear wash wiper with a defogger. The car rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

