Bengaluru: US-based electric car giant Tesla would set up its manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Chief Minister of the state B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

"American firm Tesla will set up the car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the Chief Minister said. Tesla Coming Soon in India: Here’s What We Can Expect From the EV Maker.

New Tesla Model S (Photo Credits: IANS)

In 2021-22, infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore would take place in the state and Rs 14,788 crore would be released for the second phase of the Metro Rail work.

The Chief Minister said an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru at an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs. Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five- trillion economy by 2025.