Vasily Kichigin Assembles His Team via Instagram As He Expands His Business

Top-rated 7-figure figure freelancer and founder of Freelance Hustle, Vasily Kichigin, continues to expand his business as he assembles his team of talented professionals via social media

Vasily is a dedicated freelance professional that has risen to the top on one of the biggest freelancing platform, Fiverr.com. Over the years, Vasily Kichigin switched from being a potential tennis star to becoming a digital marketing guru and eventually working with some of the biggest brands across the globe. In line with his goal of ensuring that the diverse needs of his customers are met and surpassed, Vasily decided to hire top talents across the globe to help with the expansion of his business.

The world of freelancing is vast, with millions of people from different parts of the world rendering their services to clients remotely. The emergence of platforms like Fiverr.com has made a lot easier for talented service providers to meet clients and provide solutions to their needs remotely, even from the comfort of their homes. Vasily Kichigin has mastered the art of satisfying clients and even surpassing their expectations. Thanks to his excellent service delivery, helping brands and individuals to increase their presence on social media, particularly Instagram, Vasily rose to the highest level on Fiverr.com as a Top Rated Seller. Consequently, he needed to expand his businesses and used probably one of the most unconventional recruitment approaches – Instagram.

“A lot of my hiring happened actually through Instagram and Fiverr. I was able to meet some people online which started to help me with certain tasks. Eventually I went to meet them and began creating teams in Russia and the Philippines,” said Vasily Kichigin.

According to Vasily, the recruitment process taught him a lot of lessons, which include the need to speak to the potential employee and understand his or her goals and visions. Besides looking at the individual’s certificate and works, it is also important to ensure that every member of the team is trustworthy. Employers also need to be transparent with the plans and actions of the company and their projects.

“I always provided one of the best possible environments for my team. When you start hiring people, you become responsible for their career, so you need to do a lot of work to build a potential career path for each person and dedicate enough of your time to speak with each member regularly and understand his or her feelings and progress,” said Vasily.

Vasily’s approach to putting his team together seems to be working wonders as his freelance business, Freelance Hustle, has continued to grow.