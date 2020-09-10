If you visit Felipe Muñoz’s business website Empathic Practice, you'll find he has an impressive list of credentials and a seasoned team of health professionals assembled to meet your holistic needs. Together, they form the team at Empathic Practice, a family-owned leading provider of holistic medicine in the Pensacola area. Believing everyone needs options when it comes to their health, Muñoz offers just that.

Browsing the website, you'll find YouTube videos and blog posts on a vast array of self-help topics, ranging from massage therapy to medical marijuana for muscle spasms -- and everything in between. The spot-on, in-depth information on a multitude of health-related topics draws seasoned holistic health seekers. It also aims to entice novices curious about what a holistic health approach can offer. But that's not all!

Felipe, an internationally certified meditation teacher and life coach, offers quite a selection of services. He is in the business of helping people achieve the best possible version of themselves. Whether they need Mindset Coaching, Wellness Coaching, Life Coaching, or ADHD/ADD Coaching, Felipe Muñoz can deliver. "I like to evoke depth of response in others. Defying standards, stretching limits, and exceeding expectations, that's how I coach, mentor, and create," states Muñoz. To obtain his purpose, Felipe focuses on helping people defy the standards they or others set for themselves by achieving a positive mental attitude. And it's his infectious positive attitude that makes him a darn good coach any player would be lucky to have.

What makes Muñoz such a great life coach? It's a passion he developed from personal experience. Nothing makes you an expert on a subject faster than experiencing its details first-hand. Working over a decade in the marketing industry rat-race, Muñoz says he experienced burnout, which led to an emotional numbness he knew he had to awaken. Other personal aspects of his life were also adding to his mental anguish until he finally had enough.

This raw insight into his own ordeal fueled Felipe's intrigue for psychology and the inner workings of the human mind. In his moments of despair, Muñoz turned to spiritual practices to find balance and relief. His personal victory lit a spark in his soul that developed into a full-blown forest fire. Today, he makes it his business to teach others that they can do the same -- with a little coaching.

Muñoz is currently looking forward to fall when his company moves into a stand-alone building. This new location in the heart of his community will serve more people and supply coaching resources to those who need them the most. Muñoz knows that happy and healthy individuals create stable, productive communities. He passionately believes in the power of holistic health, and his goals extend far beyond just helping a few. He wants to make an impact, starting with his community.

Muñoz is also looking forward to a couple of guest speaker spots this fall. He will share his expertise at both Entrecon, a well-known leadership conference, and TEDx Pensacola in November. This independently organized TED event is titled Serving Us. Serving Us will specifically focus on explaining the infinite cycle of cause and effect between us all. Felipe looks forward to sending his inspiring message that one’s physical and spiritual health and happiness affect more than just them.

If you have ever been curious about holistic health or what a life coach can offer, it's worth your time to do a little research. And if you feel as if your best life is out there somewhere, but you don't know where, consider visiting Empathic Practice for starters. Improving yourself is the best investment you can ever make. And if you need a little help along your journey, there’s a life coach out there who has your best interest at heart.