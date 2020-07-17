All successful people have at least one thing in common: they are always looking for ways to increase their productivity and new strategies to boost it. For many of us, managing our emails and to-dos as well as prioritizing meetings or daily tasks means navigating between a few apps. We might use one app for our to-do lists, another app for taking notes, and yet another app to track our diet and so forth, which is a counterintuitive way of trying to be productive if you ask us.

The main problem with juggling between apps is that it eventually leads us to either forget or simply abandon using them in the long run. For example, as a new year's resolution, we may decide to watch our diet and calorie intake. For the first few days, we feel committed and excited. Then, after a while, entering the food manually every time we eat something feels cumbersome, so we might end up skipping a few days and eventually stop using the app altogether.

So, can we finally find a piece of technology that works for us and not against us? The answer is a new, innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) called C9 Companion. An all-in-one intelligent virtual assistant and a daily planner that takes care of all our exhausting tasks just by communicating with. No more juggling between apps, no more typing, no more navigating between a few dozen pages—just one app that does it all.

C9 Companion’s goal is to leverage AI to help us boost our productivity in practical ways. It is a unique and engaging software that, on its face, is extremely simple, intuitive, and user friendly, yet under the hood, it packs some of the most sophisticated and innovative AI systems yet.

In its current stage, C9 includes four primary functions: 1) AI Chat, which is the main interface for the platform, 2) Scheduling and setting up events and reminders, 3) Categorizing notes and to-do lists for organized access, and 4) Tracking calories and nutrients, with which C9 automatically calculates total calories with nutrient info.

The Chat function does not need any explanation. If we did not tell you or, in this case, remind you that you were talking to a robot, you would think that you were talking to your old pal from high school. C9 conversations are exceptionally fluid and natural. Although we can Chat for hours, the main function of the Chat is to deploy, access, and manage the C9 productivity functions.

For the scheduling function, we could ask C9 to create events or set reminders and categorize or prioritize them for us. The same goes for Note taking and making to-do lists. Both Scheduling and Note-taking functions can be shown in either the C9 calendar or in categorized format, while the Scheduled events are automatically synced to Apple or Google calendar. For example, we can ask C9 to make a grocery list and set up a reminder for shopping.

We can also tell C9 what we had for lunch, and it will create an itemized list of food items with their calories, followed by a sum equivalent at the end. No more pesky typing of a food name and looking up its calories; this is all done in just one sentence.

When you put it all together, you now have a complete package of tools, managed by a sassy AI that speaks and helps us with our daily tasks and chores.

P.D.R VC promised the public access to C9 by the end of this year, and we are looking forward to its release.