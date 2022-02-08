Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person for the last 14 years barring for a brief period when Sun Pharma’s top boss Dilip Shangavi dethroned him, has been left behind by businessman Gautam Adani and has made his place at 10th place in the list of world's richest person. According to the latest update of the Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, which released the list of the world's richest people, Gautam Adani is ranked 10th with $ 90.8 billion. Adani has increased 0.07% in assets of $65 million. At the same time, Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Group, India's richest person, is now at 11th place in Forbes' Real Time Billionaires Index with a net worth of $89.2 billion. Now Ambani has become the second richest person in India. Ambani's wealth of $ 2 billion decreased at the rate of -2.16% in the past. This is an update of the property lost in one day.

The 59-year-old Adani’s net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, eclipsing fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani's $87.9 billion. With an almost $12 billion jump in his personal fortune, Adani is the world's biggest wealth-gainer this year. Adani Wilmar Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 218-230 Per Share, To Open Public Subscription on January 27

Adani closed the wealth gap with Ambani rapidly amid rising share value of his group companies. Further, some of the entities listed stocks have jumped over 600 per cent in the past two years, and Adani's focus on green renenewable energy has paid off handsomely in the past year .

In the past year, Adani’s wealth has zoomed by $12 billion, and Ambani, by contrast, is down by around $2.07 billion during the same period.

Adani, at present owns 12 ports and plans to be the world’s biggest ports operator by 2030, and he has emerged as India’s infrastructure king. The Ahmedabad-based ports-to-energy conglomerate’s top boss has announced plans to expand his green energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025. Gautam Adani Becomes India And Asia's Richest Man Surpassing Mukesh Ambani

Last year, Adani Green agreed to acquire Japan's SoftBank Group Corp-backed SB Energy Holdings Limited for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion. In the last three years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost 25 per cent of the passengers going in and out of the country travel through an Adani airport.

Adani Green and Adani Total Gas Ltd stocks have soared over 1,000 per cent since the beginning of 2020. Adani Enterprises has surged more than 730 per cent, Adani Transmission over 500 per cent over this tenure.

