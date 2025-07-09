Bitcoin price has come down to the USD 1,08,000 mark after touching USD 1,09,117 tonight. The BTC price as of 3:08 PM IST was USD 1,08,629. The cryptocurrency has been seeing minor drops and upward movements affected by market sentiments. The Bitcoin price dropped to USD 1,07,000 after touching an all-time high a few weeks ago, and it has been pushing back to reach the same mark ever since. This year, it may touch a new highest mark. Union Bank Share Price Today, July 9: Stocks of Union Bank of India Open in Red As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Dropped to USD 1,08,000

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)